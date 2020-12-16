HC dismisses plea seeking removal of Anna University V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea moved by Traffic KR Ramaswamy seeking to remove Anna University Vice-Chancellor Surappa from the post as he is allegedly ineligible to hold the position. The court, observing that it could not find any evidence in this regard, dismissed the plea.

According to the petitioner, Surappa’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor violated UGC norms since he had served as director of IIT Ropar and as Dean of IISc Bengaluru. The rules prohibit such appointments for the third time.

“The UGC does not permit someone to serve in a position of the same rank more than twice,” he added.

The petitioner also listed out several allegations such as corruption in university recruitment and financial expenditure.

A two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam sought for the details raised by the petitioner. After finding no evidence in the allegations against Surappa, the bench dismissed the petition.