STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC dismisses plea seeking removal of Anna University V-C

A two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam sought for the details raised by the petitioner.  

Published: 16th December 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea moved by Traffic KR Ramaswamy seeking to remove Anna University Vice-Chancellor Surappa from the post as he is allegedly ineligible to hold the position. The court, observing that it could not find any evidence in this regard, dismissed the plea.

According to the petitioner, Surappa’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor violated UGC norms since he had served as director of IIT Ropar and as Dean of IISc Bengaluru. The rules prohibit such appointments for the third time.

“The UGC does not permit someone to serve in a position of the same rank more than twice,” he added.
The petitioner also listed out several allegations such as corruption in university recruitment and financial expenditure.

A two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam sought for the details raised by the petitioner.  After finding no evidence in the allegations against Surappa, the bench dismissed the petition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp