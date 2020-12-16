JIPMER increases outpatient department services

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: JIPMER has increased its outpatient department (OPD) services and started elective surgeries as the regulations that were enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are being slowly relaxed since October 28.

According to a release from JIPMER director Rakesh Agarwal, instead of inviting 25 patients identified through tele-consultation for OPD service in each department, the number has been increased to 100 per specialty every day.The Departments of Oncology are handling 400 outpatients every day.

JIPMER has also restarted all elective surgeries and patients are being given priority based on their disease progression and clinical conditions. More than 50 per cent of the hospital beds are occupied on date with over 1,200 patients admitted to various departments.

However, visits by prior appointments and tele-consultations before physical visits will continue for some more time, Dr. Agarwal said.