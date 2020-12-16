Private school student challenges 7.5% quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday admitted a plea moved by a private school student challenging the validity of 7.5 per cent reservation provided to government school students. The student failed to secure the medical seat allegedly due to the reservation despite scoring 565 in NEET. S Pooja, who moved the court, said that the entire G.O. on the reservation was unconstitutional and has to be quashed.

During the hearing, Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice M S Ramesh said, “The reason behind providing such reservation is to ensure social justice. However, the State has to resort to such acts in view of the low standard of education imparted in government schools.”

The State submitted that ever since the introduction of NEET, hardly two or three students from government schools got admission to medical courses.The bench also said that in countries like the US, people prefer government schools over private institutions owing to the quality of education. The bench, allowing the plea, refused to declare that the admissions made under the quota would be subject to the outcome of the plea as sought by the petitioner.The bench also directed the registry to tag similar pleas pending before other courts with the present case. The court adjourned the plea to January 5.