Tamil Nadu: Truck driver dies, 7 IRBn personnel hurt in road accident

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The driver of a truck was killed and seven India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) personnel, who were travelling in a bus, sustained injuries when the two vehicles crashed into each other at Ariyur on Puducherry Villupuram main road on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when around 50 IRBn personnel were travelling by bus for shooting practice at Kanjanur near Gingee in Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu. When the bus reached Ariyur, it suddenly moved to the right side of the road when one of its front tyres burst, and collided with a Tata Ace truck coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the van, who was identified as Sivakumar (25) of Chinna Babu Samudram, died on the spot. The injured IRBn personnel, including the driver of the bus, were discharged after their treatment in a hospital.