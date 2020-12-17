127 Tamil Nadu govt offices raided; 33 staff arrested in two months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has arrested 33 government employees at various levels, for taking bribe and conducted surprise searches in 127 government offices across the State between October 1 and December 14.

TNPCB Environmental Engineer for Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts Dhanaraj was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. A sum of Rs 62.82 lakh unaccounted cash was also seized from various locations.

Those arrested from Chennai include junior assistant in Tondiarpet DRO, caught for accepting Rs 5,000; estate officer and junior assistant in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (both accepted Rs 20,000) and sanitary inspector in zone 15 of Greater Chennai Corporation (Rs 5,000).

During the same period, the DVAC said, it conducted surprise checks at 127 government offices across the State, including 17 in Chennai. Most of the DVAC searches were conducted in sub-registrar offices and regional transport office check-posts. A total of Rs 6.96 crore unaccounted cash was seized from the offices.