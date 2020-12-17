STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alliance between AIADMK, BJP to continue; people know I'm a farmer: CM Palaniswami

On farmers continuing their protest against the farm reform laws, Palaniswami reiterated that there was no threat to farmers because of the new laws.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami given a warm welcome by people during his visit to Karur. (Photo | Aravind Raj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: “The alliance formed by AIADMK with BJP and other political parties during Parliamentary elections will continue,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. Addressing media persons in Karur. he said “AIADMK’s alliance with other political parties, including the BJP, is continuing. The BJP has not denied the alliance between both the parties.”

On farmers continuing their protest against the farm reform laws, Palaniswami reiterated that there was no threat to farmers because of the new laws. “Only agents who cannot benefit from it are protesting in other States and not farmers,” he explained.

Palaniswami hit out at DMK president M K Stalin and said he did not need a certificate from Stalin to call himself a proud farmer. “People in my hometown know I’m a farmer,” he said.   Talking about electricity scheme for farmers, the chief minister said, “The free electricity scheme will not be suspended or cancelled. All farmers in Tamil Nadu will continue to get free electricity. Opposition parties are misleading farmers and spreading rumours.” 

On the Covid situation, Palaniswami said the number of positive cases had fallen sharply because of the stupendous efforts of officials and fever check-up camps. “Once the Union government approves the Covid-19 vaccine, each and every individual in Tamil Nadu will get it,” he assured.  

Further, the CM said, “NEET was implemented during the Congress period. Our government implemented 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in medical college admission. With additional medical colleges to be established in the coming years, a greater number of government school students will get medical seats in the next academic year.” People and AIADMK party functionaries gave a warm welcome for the Chief Minister at Thavitupalayam, Velayuthampalayam, and in other areas.

