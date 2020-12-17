Fire destroys cotton, chemicals at godown in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Materials worth several lakhs were gutted in the godown of manufacturer unit that makes seats and spare parts for cars, at Pothu village in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday morning. Fire service personnel struggled over three hours to put out the fire.

“Around 5 am, the security personnel noticed smoke billowing out of the godown and informed the fire control room. By the time the vehicles reached the spot, dark smoke had covered the area,” said a police officer.

The godown had cotton bundles, chemicals and other metal parts. Fire tenders from Irungatukottai, Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur and Magaral put out the fire. Police said fire broke out due to a short circuit in an area where chemical wastes were stored. As the workers had left after the shift no one were injured, said the police. Sriperumbudur police registered a case.

