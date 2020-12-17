STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitals should treat everyone equally, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

The chief minister reached Salem from Chennai by flight, which was delayed by 30 minutes owing to bad weather.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a branch of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital at Five Roads in the City on Wednesday morning. Speaking at the function, Palaniswami said, “Like God, hospitals also should treat everyone equally and provide quality care to all.” The chief minister reached Salem from Chennai by flight, which was delayed by 30 minutes owing to bad weather.

However, the delay did not dampen the spirits of the cadre, who gave a rousing reception to Palaniswami.
Later, the chief minister inaugurated Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital’s Five Roads branch in the presence of the Group’s Chairman Amar Agarwal, CEO Dr Adil Agarwal, and the Head of Clinical Services of Salem branch Dr Karpagavalli.

Palaniswami referred to Thirukkural to drive home the point on the importance of eye. “Eye is a key organ for perceiving knowledge. That is why saint Thiruvalluvar reiterated the importance of eyes in Thirukkural: While making a statue, first finish all the other aspects and finally open the eyes of statues because eyes give life to the statue... For more than 60 years, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has been serving the people by protecting their eyes by using modern techniques.

The hospital has 95 branches in 13 countries and serves lakhs of people. As part of its social responsibility, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital conducts eye camps in various parts of the country, especially in rural areas... On behalf of the people of the district, I thank the hospital administration for opening a branch in Salem,” the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, Amar Agarwal said that the inauguration of the new facility in Salem is a special moment as it marks the 63rd anniversary of the hospital, which was founded by the late Dr Jaiveer Agarwal, a Padma Bhushan recipient, with the vision to providing affordable and quality eye care to the people, irrespective of their background.

