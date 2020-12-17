MNM chief Kamal Haasan says he has the duty to rebuild Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/NAGERCOIL: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that his party is working to bring about a political change and that he entered politics not to earn popularity but to govern the State.

Addressing newspersons in Tirunelveli, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president said that his party would form a third front ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and that he would be in the fray. “However, we have not decided on the constituency.

I will contest only in one constituency,” he said. On the denial of torch symbol to his party by the Election Commission, Kamal said that he would hold a discussion with his party cadre on whether to file a compaint or not. Kamal said that his party would form a third front ahead of the elections and that if he is elected to power, he would make Tamil Nadu into a trillion dollar economy.

“The party will work against corruption and encourage youth to head businesses. New technology will be made available to farmers,” Kamal told his party members at Palayamkottai on Wednesday. He said he is planning to give ticket to a fisherman to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls. Talking to the cadre in Nagercoil, Kamal said that his duty is to rebuild the State. Kamal inaugurated the office of party’s doctors wing at Marthandam.