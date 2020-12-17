STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MNM chief Kamal Haasan says he has the duty to rebuild Tamil Nadu

Talking to the cadre in Nagercoil, Kamal said that his duty is to rebuild the State. Kamal inaugurated the office of party’s doctors wing at Marthandam. 

Published: 17th December 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/NAGERCOIL: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that his party is working to bring about a political change and that he entered politics not to earn popularity but to govern the State. 

Addressing newspersons in Tirunelveli, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president said that his party would form a third front ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and that he would be in the fray. “However, we have not decided on the constituency.

ALSO READ | Did Kamal Haasan do a copycat work with his policies?

I will contest only in one constituency,” he said. On the denial of torch symbol to his party by the Election Commission, Kamal said that he would hold a discussion with his party cadre on whether to file a compaint or not. Kamal said that his party would form a third front ahead of the elections and that if he is elected to power, he would make Tamil Nadu into a trillion dollar economy.

“The party will work against corruption and encourage youth to head businesses. New technology will be made available to farmers,” Kamal told his party members at Palayamkottai on Wednesday.   He said he is planning to give ticket to a fisherman to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls.  Talking to the cadre in Nagercoil, Kamal said that his duty is to rebuild the State. Kamal inaugurated the office of party’s doctors wing at Marthandam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan MNM Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu assembly elections
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp