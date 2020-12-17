STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protest seeking Amma clinics: 86 booked in Villupuram

After talks failed to resolve the issue, a group blocked the Thiyagaradurugam-Manalurpettai road. The police detained 86 persons in a marriage hall and released them in the evening.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/TIRUCHY: The Amma mini-clinics launched by the State government has caught the fancy of people, but there have been protests in areas where the clinics are not being opened. Eighty-six persons, including women, were booked for blocking road and demanding the clinic in their village near Rishivandhiyam in Villupuram district.

According to sources, work was on in full swing to open the clinic in Keezhpadi village. As part of it, workers painted the name of the clinic above the name of Rishivandhiyam DMK MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan. After the MLA’s supporters opposed it, opening of the clinic was cancelled on Tuesday. Irate villagers gathered before the building and demanded that the clinic be inaugurated.

After talks failed to resolve the issue, a group blocked the Thiyagaradurugam-Manalurpettai road. The police detained 86 persons in a marriage hall and released them in the evening. Based on a complaint by VAO Kuzhandaivel, they were booked. Meanwhile, residents of Thirupattur in Tiruchy, who were led by panchayat president gathered in front of Manachanallur MLA Parameswari’s house with the same demand. Sources said a clinic was to be established in Thirupattur but was shifted to another village.

On learning about it, the villagers said that they would have to travel anywhere between 5-10 km, to either Pulivalam or Siruganur for common ailments like fever, and staged a protest in front of the MLA’s house demanding that the clinic be opened in their village.  Thirupattur panchayat president Murugan said the MLA had given them an assurance to take action on their request within a week.

