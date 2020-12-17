Seven trains to stop at Melmaruvathur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the ‘Irumudi/Thaipoosam’ festival, Southern Railway announced that seven trains will be provided temporary stoppages at Melmaruvathur with immediate effect till January 29.

According to a press statement, Train No. 02635 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Special, Train No 02637 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Special and Chennai Egmore - Sengottai Specials will stop at the station. The Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Special train will take a halt at Melmaruvathur till January 28 and Hazrat Nizamuddin - Kanniyakumari Special train will stop there till January 25.

The Bhubaneswar - Rameswaram special train will stop at on December 18 and 25. The Manduadih - Rameswaram Special train will take a halt till December 27. These trains will stop at the station on the return journey too, the railways said in the statement.