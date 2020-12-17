STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sleuths search Vellore Prison DIG’s residence

The sleuths searched the house in the premises of the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) at Thorappadi in Vellore district.

Published: 17th December 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In continuation to the raid launched at Tasmac South District Manager Murugan’s residence in Koyambedu, the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) wing on Wednesday launched a search in the official residence of his wife, Vellore Prison DIG K Jeyabarathi.

The sleuths searched the house in the premises of the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) at Thorappadi in Vellore district. The raid at Murugan’s residence was part of multiple raids launched at elite Tasmac outlets in Velacherry, Ayanavaram, Phoenix Mall, Aminjikkarai and Alsa Mall, a DVAC officer said. 

The search took place between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm and further probe is on, the officer said. Earlier in the day, DVAC sleuths arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an applicant at Ilavambadi in Anaicut Taluk, Vellore district.

Recently, Natarajan (56), the applicant, approached the officer for transfer of name in the house patta. However, VAO Revathi (37) demanded Rs 2,500 from Natarajan, the DVAC officer said. Following the demand, Natarajan lodged a complaint with the DVAC. The sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KS Hemachitra, set a trap and caught Revathi red-handed while taking the bribe in the office. Later, she was arrested under section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Velllore DVAC
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp