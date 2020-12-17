Sleuths search Vellore Prison DIG’s residence

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In continuation to the raid launched at Tasmac South District Manager Murugan’s residence in Koyambedu, the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) wing on Wednesday launched a search in the official residence of his wife, Vellore Prison DIG K Jeyabarathi.

The sleuths searched the house in the premises of the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) at Thorappadi in Vellore district. The raid at Murugan’s residence was part of multiple raids launched at elite Tasmac outlets in Velacherry, Ayanavaram, Phoenix Mall, Aminjikkarai and Alsa Mall, a DVAC officer said.

The search took place between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm and further probe is on, the officer said. Earlier in the day, DVAC sleuths arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an applicant at Ilavambadi in Anaicut Taluk, Vellore district.

Recently, Natarajan (56), the applicant, approached the officer for transfer of name in the house patta. However, VAO Revathi (37) demanded Rs 2,500 from Natarajan, the DVAC officer said. Following the demand, Natarajan lodged a complaint with the DVAC. The sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KS Hemachitra, set a trap and caught Revathi red-handed while taking the bribe in the office. Later, she was arrested under section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.