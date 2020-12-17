STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami inaugurates slew of projects worth Rs 118 crore

Palaniswami inaugurated a slew of projects during his tour. In Salem, he inaugurated an Amma Mini Clinic in Kondalampatti area, the first one in the district.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributed assistance to beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes, at the Karur Collectorate on Wednesday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributed assistance to beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes, at the Karur Collectorate on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SALEM/KARUR: The AIADMK will continue to be in alliance with the BJP and other existing partners, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami clarified on Wednesday.  Addressing the public and media persons during his whirlwind tour of Karur and Salem, he said the alliance formed for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls still holds good. “The BJP has not denied the alliance between both parties,” he said. 

Palaniswami inaugurated a slew of projects during his tour. In Salem, he inaugurated an Amma Mini Clinic in Kondalampatti area, the first one in the district. “Within the next ten days, a total of 100 clinics will be opened in Salem district,” he said. 

Attacking the DMK for alleging that he had done nothing for Salem, Palaniswami said, “I have the list of projects we have implemented, which runs into 10 pages. I am not reading it out because it’s that long.” 
Hinting that Salem has a special place in his heart because it’s his home district, Palaniswami said he visits it every month so that the public here can visit him without any hinderance.

Later, he also inaugurated a private eye hospital in the city. In Karur, he laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 627 crore and inaugurated 28 projects completed at a total cost of Rs 118.53 crore.  Speaking on the issue of farmers protesting across the nation, Palaniswami dismissed the dissent saying, “the agitations were being held by agents who could not benefit from the legislation.”  He also assured that the free electricity scheme for farmers would “neither be suspended nor be cancelled.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp