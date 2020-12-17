Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami inaugurates slew of projects worth Rs 118 crore

By Express News Service

SALEM/KARUR: The AIADMK will continue to be in alliance with the BJP and other existing partners, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami clarified on Wednesday. Addressing the public and media persons during his whirlwind tour of Karur and Salem, he said the alliance formed for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls still holds good. “The BJP has not denied the alliance between both parties,” he said.

Palaniswami inaugurated a slew of projects during his tour. In Salem, he inaugurated an Amma Mini Clinic in Kondalampatti area, the first one in the district. “Within the next ten days, a total of 100 clinics will be opened in Salem district,” he said.

Attacking the DMK for alleging that he had done nothing for Salem, Palaniswami said, “I have the list of projects we have implemented, which runs into 10 pages. I am not reading it out because it’s that long.”

Hinting that Salem has a special place in his heart because it’s his home district, Palaniswami said he visits it every month so that the public here can visit him without any hinderance.

Later, he also inaugurated a private eye hospital in the city. In Karur, he laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 627 crore and inaugurated 28 projects completed at a total cost of Rs 118.53 crore. Speaking on the issue of farmers protesting across the nation, Palaniswami dismissed the dissent saying, “the agitations were being held by agents who could not benefit from the legislation.” He also assured that the free electricity scheme for farmers would “neither be suspended nor be cancelled.”