Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami inaugurates Amma mini-clinic in Salem, highlights govt’s achievements

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Amma mini clinic at Kondalampatti zone in Salem on Wednesday evening. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan were among those present. The chief minister also inaugurated the completed works at Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) under the Smart City Project.

Speaking at the function, Palaniswami said, “The first Amma mini clinic in the district was inaugurated today to provide quality treatment to the underprivileged. Within the next ten days, 2,000 Amma mini clinics will be inaugurated across the State. Considering poor women unable to spend money at private hospitals for delivery former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa had provided a 500-bed maternity hospital to Salem on the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH).

Likewise, to treat newborn babies she provided a 50-bed neonatal hospital on GMKMCH premises.” He added, “In the first phase, at least 34 clinics will be inaugurated and within the next ten days a total of 100 clinics will be opened in the Salem district.” Talking about the 7.5 per cent reservation, he said, “Through this reservation, 313 government school students got medical seats in the State this year.

In the history of India, Tamil Nadu is the first State to get 11 new government medical colleges in a single year. Through these medical colleges 1,650 new medical seats will be created.” The chief minister pointed out that the AIADMK government has provided modern equipment worth Rs 20 crore each in ten government hospitals to identify cancer. “We also provided an exclusive hospital to treat cancer patients.