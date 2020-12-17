STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami inaugurates Amma mini-clinic in Salem, highlights govt’s achievements

In the history of India, Tamil Nadu is the first State to get 11 new government medical colleges in a single year.

Published: 17th December 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami overseeing Amma mini clinic established at Kondalampatti in Salem. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami overseeing Amma mini clinic established at Kondalampatti in Salem. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Amma mini clinic at Kondalampatti zone in Salem on Wednesday evening. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan were among those present. The chief minister also inaugurated the completed works at Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) under the Smart City Project.

Speaking at the function, Palaniswami said, “The first Amma mini clinic in the district was inaugurated today to provide quality treatment to the underprivileged. Within the next ten days, 2,000 Amma mini clinics will be inaugurated across the State. Considering poor women unable to spend money at private hospitals for delivery former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa had provided a 500-bed maternity hospital to Salem on the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH).

Likewise, to treat newborn babies she provided a 50-bed neonatal hospital on GMKMCH premises.” He added, “In the first phase, at least 34 clinics will be inaugurated and within the next ten days a total of 100 clinics will be opened in the Salem district.” Talking about the 7.5 per cent reservation, he said, “Through this reservation, 313 government school students got medical seats in the State this year.

In the history of India, Tamil Nadu is the first State to get 11 new government medical colleges in a single year. Through these medical colleges 1,650 new medical seats will be created.”  The chief minister pointed out that the AIADMK government has provided modern equipment worth Rs 20 crore each in ten government hospitals to identify cancer. “We also provided an exclusive hospital to treat cancer patients. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem Tamil Nadu Amma clinic
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp