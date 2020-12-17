Tamil Nadu farmers walk out of grievance redressal meet

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers who participated in divisional level grievance redress meetings held in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam on Wednesday, staged a walkout in a token protest to register their opposition to farm reform laws. P Sukumaran, deputy district secretary of Cauvery farmers protection association, led the dissenting farmers out.

They returned to meeting after a short while. Farmers raised the issue of crop inundation due to rains, dues for sugarcane supplied to Arignar Anna Sugar Mill (AASM), and conduct of crop cutting experiment to assess yield loss. Revenue Divisional officer M Velumani, chaired the meeting.