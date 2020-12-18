STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T searches on private firm reveal Rs 700 crore unaccounted wealth in Tamil Nadu

An I-T spokesperson said that the firm is a leading civil contractor for government works, specialising in erecting seawave breaks along coastlines.

Published: 18th December 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ERODE: The Income Tax Department searches in 15 premises of a private firm in Erode and Chennai have revealed unaccounted income to the tune of Rs 700 crore. Around Rs 21 crore of unaccounted cash was seized during the raids.

An I-T spokesperson said that the firm is a leading civil contractor for government works, specialising in erecting seawave breaks along coastlines. The firm is also into bus transport, marriage halls and food masala businesses.

“It was found that the group inflated purchases and work contract expenses. Such inflated payments made to the suppliers and subcontractors were received back in cash regularly.  The unaccounted income they generated this way comes to around Rs 700 crore, which was then ploughed back for real estate investments and business expansion.

The assessee has admitted to having undisclosed income of Rs 150 crore so far,” said a statement from the department. The four-day search concluded on Thursday. The release added that further investigation is in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax IT raids Erode Chennai
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp