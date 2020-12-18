Man killed over affair with married woman in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death in Pudupet on Wednesday night, for allegedly being in a relationship with a married woman. The woman’s husband and his friend have been arrested. The deceased was identified as Santhoshkumar (33) of Kannagi Nagar, a fish vendor. He was allegedly in a relationship with a married woman and despite warnings refused to cut ties.

The woman’s husband and his friend hacked him to death while he was sleeping on the pavement on Wednesday night. Santhoshkumar was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On information, Egmore Police launched a hunt for suspects and arrested the accused within hours and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Man dies in hospital

In another incident, a 45-year-old man who was attacked with stones in Ennore on Sunday night died at Government Stanley Hospital. The attack took place when Kaviarasan of Ennore Tsunami Quarters questioned a few youth, who were creating ruckus in the area. Angered by it, they hurled stones at him, fatally injuring him. Nobody has been arrested in the case.

Phone lifters booked for murder

Two days after a 21-year-old man was pushed down by two persons who attempted to snatch his mobile phone in Flower Bazaar, the victim succumbed to injuries. The case has now been altered as murder case.

The deceased, Thamim Ansari on Tuesday went to a Tasmac in Flower Bazaar, when two men tried to rob his phone. When he resisted, they attacked him and pushed him down on the road.