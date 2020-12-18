Puducherry CM Narayanasamy participates in fast to show supports to protesting farmers

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy participated in a fast organized by Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee along with allies on Friday near Anna square in support of the farmers agitating in Delhi demanding to repeal the three farm lawss passed by the Centre.

The farmers have been agitiating against the the three agriculture laws alleging that they are 'anti-farmers'.

Other leaders who joined Narayanasamy were his cabinet colleagues PCC president AV Subramanian, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, congress legislators and functionaries CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and other allies participated in the fast.

Talking to the media at the venue, Narayanaswamy charged the BJP government for adopting an 'authoritarian' attitude and not listening to the demands of the farmers. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the protesting farmers in Delhi and find an amicable settlement.

DMK organises separate fast in support of farmers

DMK, which is supporting the Congress government, observed a fast separately at rural area of Thirukkanur on the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border to show their support to the farmers' cause.

Both DMK north and south conveners SP Sivakumar and R Siva MLA, party legislator D Venkatesan and VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan took part in the fast.