STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy participates in fast to show supports to protesting farmers

CM Narayanaswamy charged the BJP government at the Centre for adopting an 'authoritarian' attitude and not listening to the demands of the farmers.

Published: 18th December 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy participates in a fast to show supoport to farmers protestign at Delhi borders.

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy participates in a fast to show supoport to farmers protestign at Delhi borders. (Photo | Debjani Dutta, EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy participated in a fast organized by Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee along with allies on Friday near Anna square in support of the farmers agitating in Delhi demanding to repeal the three farm lawss passed by the Centre.

The farmers have been agitiating against the the three agriculture laws alleging that they are 'anti-farmers'.

Other leaders who joined Narayanasamy were his cabinet colleagues PCC president AV Subramanian, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, congress legislators and functionaries CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and other allies participated in the fast.

Talking to the media at the venue, Narayanaswamy charged the BJP government for adopting an 'authoritarian' attitude and not listening to the demands of the farmers. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the protesting farmers in Delhi and find an amicable settlement. 

DMK organises separate fast in support of farmers

DMK, which is supporting the Congress government, observed a fast separately at rural area of Thirukkanur on the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border to show their support to the farmers' cause.

Both DMK north and south conveners SP Sivakumar and R Siva MLA, party legislator D Venkatesan and VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan took part in the fast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest DMK AIADMK Farmers protest in Delhi
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp