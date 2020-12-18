STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villupuram youth gets a new life thanks to KMCH doctors

Doctors at the Government Kilpauk Medical Hospital provided a new life to a 19-year-old boy from Villupuram who lost both lower limbs after electrocution.

Surgery

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Kilpauk Medical Hospital provided a new life to a 19-year-old boy from Villupuram who lost both lower limbs after electrocution. Prathap was electrocuted in March 2019 while walking on a road filled with rainwater. He was carrying an umbrella.

The steel handle of Prathap’s umbrella touched an electrical cable and he was electrocuted. The patient suffered burn injuries to both lower limbs. He was referred to KMCH from Villupuram district government hospital.

The patient underwent bilateral below knee amputation at the Department of Plastic Surgery and was confined to a wheelchair. Later he was admitted to the hospital and rehabilitated with a comprehensive amputee rehabilitation programme in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, KMC.

The patient was given psychiatrist consultation. He was also given physiotherapy like stump care, exercises to improve strength and range of motion of the residual limb. The patient is now able to carry out his activities of daily living independently. The patient tested positive for Covid-19 recently and recovered, doctors said.

