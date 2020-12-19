STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Four of a family booked for conducting marriage of HIV positive man

The suspects have been identified as M Sundaraj (52) , his wife S Boomadevi (45) and their children - S Santhanam (29) and S Nanthini (26) - of Bharathiyar Street in Varichur.

Published: 19th December 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case has been registered against four persons of a family for conducting the marriage of a man by hiding his HIV positive status and for denying property to his wife as promised. 

The suspects have been identified as M Sundaraj (52) , his wife S Boomadevi (45) and their children - S Santhanam (29) and S Nanthini (26) - of Bharathiyar Street in Varichur.

Police said that though the complainant got married to Sundaraj’s son Lakshmipathirajan in September 2016, it was only later that she came to know that he was HIV positive. “When questioned, Boomadevi and Sundaraj along with their children had assured the woman a share in their property.

Later in 2017, the woman became pregnant and when she was at her parents’ house, Lakshmipathirajan died by suicide. But the man’s family members hid his death from the woman for a while,” they said. As the family members of the man are allegedly refusing to give their property  share, the woman filed a petition with the Additional Mahila Court in Madurai. Sources said that the woman and her child have tested negative for HIV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp