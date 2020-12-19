Madurai: Four of a family booked for conducting marriage of HIV positive man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case has been registered against four persons of a family for conducting the marriage of a man by hiding his HIV positive status and for denying property to his wife as promised.

The suspects have been identified as M Sundaraj (52) , his wife S Boomadevi (45) and their children - S Santhanam (29) and S Nanthini (26) - of Bharathiyar Street in Varichur.

Police said that though the complainant got married to Sundaraj’s son Lakshmipathirajan in September 2016, it was only later that she came to know that he was HIV positive. “When questioned, Boomadevi and Sundaraj along with their children had assured the woman a share in their property.

Later in 2017, the woman became pregnant and when she was at her parents’ house, Lakshmipathirajan died by suicide. But the man’s family members hid his death from the woman for a while,” they said. As the family members of the man are allegedly refusing to give their property share, the woman filed a petition with the Additional Mahila Court in Madurai. Sources said that the woman and her child have tested negative for HIV.