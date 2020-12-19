STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Blast from past: 5,500-yr-old stone tools found

Led by professor G Mohan Gandhi, serving with the Sacred Heart College, Tirupattur, the researchers recently held an expedition atop the hills.

Published: 19th December 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Stone tools dating back to the late phase of Neolithic period

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A group of cultural and archaeological researchers have stumbled upon stone tools dating back to 3500 BC, and stone inscriptions that throw light on Chola and Vijayanagara periods, atop Jawadhu Hills in Tirupattur district.

Led by professor G Mohan Gandhi, serving with the Sacred Heart College, Tirupattur, the researchers recently held an expedition atop the hills. They found 12 stone tools kept in a Hanuman temple at Chittoor in Pudurnadu. Archaeologists say that the stone tools date back to the Neolithic period.

an inscription belonging to 16th century AD | Express

“The stone tools we found atop Jawadhu Hills belong to the late phase of the Neolithic culture and date back to about 3500 BC,” says P Venkatesan, retired director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He was also part of the group which held the expedition on the hills.

“The stone tools were sharpened and polished hand axes. Some are in good condition while a few others are damaged and broken,” Venkatesan states.The local tribesmen found the tools in the slopes of the valley near a water source while tilling land. They collected and enshrined them in the temple. “The tribes revere the stone tools as objects of worship,” the archaeologist notes.

Apart from the stone tools, the team found four stone inscriptions in the premises of the Lord Shiva temple at Molalai hamlet atop the hills belonging to Chola and Vijayanagara periods. One of them, dating back to 16th century AD, mentions about Vijayanagara king Kambannan. According to the inscriptions, he was also known as Mahamandeswaran and Kambanna Udaiyar.

Mohan Gandhi states that the main feature of the inscriptions is the reference to Jawadhu Hills as ‘Niravimalai’. “One of the inscriptions mentions the hills as Niravimalai. The term Niravimalai finds a mention in Malaipadukatam, part of Pathupattu (Ten Idylls), an anthology of 10 poems in Sangam era,” he points out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp