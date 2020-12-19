STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress-DMK rift in Puducherry comes to the fore again

Published: 19th December 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy participates in a fast to show supoport to farmers protestign at Delhi borders.

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy participates in a fast to show supoport to farmers protestign at Delhi borders. (Photo | Debjani Dutta, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The rift between the ruling Congress and its ally, the DMK, came to the fore, once again, on Friday when the parties organised hunger strike separately, expressing solidarity with farmers protesting against the three new farm laws in Delhi. The coalition partners of the alliance, including the CPI, CPM, VCK and MDMK, split their functionaries and participated in both the events.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy participated in the fast organised by Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee near the Anna Square, while the DMK organized a fast along Thirukanur near the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border.

PCC president AV Subramanian, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and Congress legislators participated in the fast along with the Chief Minister. Narayanaswamy said the BJP-led Union government is adopting an “authoritarian” attitude by not listening to the demands of farmers. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi  to hold talks with the farmers protesting in Delhi, seeking the repeal of the three farm laws.

The DMK, which has been supporting the Congress government in Puducherry, has been treading an independent path and organised separate protests on the farmers issue. DMK north and south conveners SP Sivakumar and MLA R Siva, MLA D Venkatesan and VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan, CPM State council member T Murugan also participated.

