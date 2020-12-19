Inscription sheds light on crops of Pandya era

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A team of history professors and archaeology aficionados in Villupuram have found

an inscription in a temple that throws light on crops cultivated in the region in the Pandya era!

The inscription dating back to 1301 AD, on the walls of the Perumal temple at Aiyur Agaram, mentions crops such as coconut (called thengu then), mango, jackfruit, a few aromatic herbs, daisies, sugarcane, banana, turmeric, millets, sesame, brinjal, pumpkin and cucumber.

D Ramesh, archaeology scholar and professor of history at Villupuram Government Arts College, who was part of the team that found the inscription, said: “The place was called as Aviyur Agaram during the Pandya period. It was a part of Veedur Patri, where as Patri refers to a taluk in the present day.

Further, Villupuram was called Sri Kothandarama Sathurvedhi Mangalam during the Pandya period,” said Ramesh. “It is an important discovery as we come to know the agrarian wealth of north Arcot districts when compared to the present day,” said Kalivardhan, president of All Farmers Agriculture.