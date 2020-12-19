STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Repeal new farm laws immediately: DMK's Stalin

e was speaking at a hunger strike in Chennai staged by Opposition leaders, MPs and MLAs expressing solidarity with farmers protesting at Delhi.

Published: 19th December 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin during the day-long hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the farm laws. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the Centre to immediately repeal the three new farm laws to ensure the welfare of farmers in the country. He was speaking at a hunger strike in Chennai staged by Opposition leaders, MPs and MLAs expressing solidarity with farmers protesting at Delhi.

“The three farm laws, labour laws, electricity laws and environment impact assessment draft are all  anti-people and pro-corporate. Lakhs of farmers from the Northern States have been staging protests for the last 23 days  against these laws. The Centre should either hold talks with farmers or conduct debates over the laws in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to protect democracy,” Stalin said.

He also questioned the ‘haste’ in enacting the laws during the pandemic and also hit out at the Centre for its labour reforms and the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) among others. “The Union government is not standing by the people, but corporates. The Centre is offering a slew of sops to big private firms. Today, the entire country is fuming against the three farm laws. Braving harsh winter, farmers are staying put in Delhi opposing the laws,” he added.

 The Union government should have consulted stakeholders, including farmers, before enacting the laws or should have held discussions in Parliament in this regard. “The Centre did not do any of these. Why is it in such a haste? To protect whom has the Union government brought these laws?” Stalin asked.

DMK women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi, MDMDK general secretary Vaiko, former TNCC president KV Thangkabalu and leaders from CPI, CPI (M) and VCK also participated in the protest. A two-minute silence was also observed.

Stalin booked for staging hunger strike
Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin and other Opposition leaders were booked on Friday for organising a day-long hunger strike in support of farmers protesting in Delhi. The Nungambakkam police said that a case has been registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order),  269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code, and under a Section of the Madras City Police Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp