TN assembly polls: Will AMMK eat into minority votes of DMK?

Published: 19th December 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mood in the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK is jubilant ever since the Election Commission allocated ‘Cooker’ as the common symbol for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls. It is not just because cooker was the ‘lucky’ symbol in which Dhinakaran had his surprise victory in the RK Nagar bypolls in 2017. The allocation of the party’s favourite symbol has sent a strong message among its rank and file that the party is keen on contesting the elections and dispel rumours about a possible merger with the parent AIADMK.  

On the other hand, political observers are of the view that allocation of the symbol early to AMMK will help splitting the anti-BJP votes from the DMK’s kitty. Since Dhinakaran had for years not positioned himself as an anti-BJP and anti-AIADMK force, much of his spoils will be those votes that may otherwise go to the DMK.  

Within AMMK, the allocation of a common symbol early is a respite from the increasing desertion of the party by many of its functionaries who were jumping to the AIADMK. One of the main reasons was the strong rumour that the AMMK will be merged with the AIADMK ahead of the elections and hence the functionaries joining the parent party in advance can get a better deal.  

An AMMK functionary says, “In the last six months, a large number of functionaries quit our party since they were lured by the AIADMK based on the rumours that the AMMK would be merged with the parent party. Now, this will send a clear message that our leadership is firm on contesting elections alone and won’t be merged with the AIADMK.”  

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AMMK fought till the last minute for the cooker symbol, but was given the ‘Gift Box’ symbol instead. One of the key reasons was that the AMMK was not a registered party then as Dhinakaran was keen on maintaining his claim over the AIADMK. Former minister and AMMK deputy general secretary G Senthamizhan says Dhinakaran’s RK Nagar victory was very special, just like the victory of MGR in the Dindigul Lok Sabha bypoll.  

“So it’s quite natural for us to seek the same symbol. The enthusiasm among our cadre will translate into a thumping victory in the Assembly polls,” he says. But whom will this exactly help? Political observer Raveendthran Duraisamy says it is mainly the DMK that has reasons to worry. “Dhinakaran has established himself as an anti-BJP and anti-AIADMK face. As he has now been allocated a symbol early, he can easily consolidate a share of the votes from Christians and Muslims. This might indirectly impact the DMK-led alliance.” 

