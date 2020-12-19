Vellalars claim rights over faction title

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Representatives of Vellalar outfits on Friday demanded exclusive use of the title and objected to other castes using it. Leaders of Saiva Vellalar, Karkatha Vellalar and Chozhiya Vellalar communities, which come under Backward Classes, opposed the State government’s move to allow other sub-sects such as ‘Devendrakula Vellalar’ to use the title.

“The move to call other castes as Vellalars would offend at least two crore people in the community. We do not have an objection for those castes to be called as Devendrakulam. But there is no submission of evidence to be called as Vellalar.

We request the State government to make the title exclusive for us. Also, the government should withdraw its recommendation to the Centre as well,” said D Sokkalingam, the President of Confederate of All Vellalar Community Associations.

A committee headed by Hansraj Varma, IAS, brought Scheduleds Castes including Devendrakulathan, Kudumban, and others under the title. It recommended to the State government that the seven castes be called as Devendrakula Vellalar.

