Work for victory, announcement of TN poll dates on March 1: AIADMK MP to party cadres

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As part of the preparatory works for the upcoming assembly election, the Tiruchy city unit of the AIADMK led by Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan conducted a consultation meeting with the various functionaries in Tiruchy on Saturday.

R Vaithiyalingam, the Deputy Coordinator of AIADMK, and Rajya Sabha MP who participated in the meeting as the special guest urged the functionaries to work tirelessly for the election.

R Vaithiyalingam said, "On March 1, the Election Commission will announce the dates for the upcoming assembly election. With only two months and 10 days left, I urge all the party cadres to work enthusiastically to make sure that we continue to govern the state for the hundred years."

At the meeting, the Deputy Coordinator of the AIADMK also announced that a booth committee with 20 cadres in each will be appointed by the end of the next week. " A booth committee will be formed in each ward including functionaries from the youth wing, women's wing, and office-bearers. The work of each committee is to make sure the added, deleted and the duplicated voters in the recently concluded correction drive are independently cross-verified."

The Rajya Sabha MP also hit back at the recent remarks of Nilgiris MP A Raja and asserted that the DMK had no qualification to talk about corruption. " Being a Lok Sabha MP, A Raja has been passing derogatory comments on former CM J Jayalalitha. An appeal has been filed against the release of Raja in the 2G spectrum case. First, clear yourself of charges, then we will talk about corruption. The DMK has no qualification to even talk about corruption, said Vaithiyalingam.

The several functionaries who spoke prior to the Deputy Coordinator shared the various achievements of the AIADMK party and the legacy of former CM MG Ramachandran.