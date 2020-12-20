STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ATM robbers wanted in Hyderabad nabbed in Tiruvallur at gunpoint

Duo stole Hyderabad police vehicle, came to Chennai with plans to steal money from ATMs

Police personnel inspecting an ATM in Hyderabad, from which the gang allegedly stole cash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two criminals who cut open ATM machines to steal money and escaped in a police vehicle from Hyderabad were caught in Tiruvallur by the Tamil Nadu police. Sources say the duo had come here with plans to steal money from ATMs, but were caught before they could get going. The accused, Vasim and Hassan, are natives of Rajasthan. They were nabbed at gunpoint from the Kaivandur petrol bunk near the Pattaraiperumbudur toll gate in Tiruvallur in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, the duo was part of an inter-state ATM robbery gang. They were wanted by the Telangana police for robberies in the suburbs of Hyderabad. “The gang had stolen a police vehicle and escaped with the cash stolen from the ATM machines. Later they abandoned the police vehicle and shifted to a mini truck of a private company and entered Tamil Nadu.

the truck the gang used to enter Tamil Nadu | EXPRESS

While the Telangana police reportedly secured the main accused in Nagpur, the other gang members were on the run,” said D Shanmugapriya, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram. On Friday night, the Telangana police received information that Vasim and Hassan, the suspects, were heading towards Tiruvallur. Special teams were formed by Tiruvallur SP P Aravindhan and Kancheepuram SP D Shanmugapriya. “We tracked their mobile tower positions and started trailing them.

When they entered a petrol bunk in Kaivandur, we nabbed them at gunpoint,” added the officer. Speaking about Modus Operandi, the police said that the gang used gas cutting equipment to open the vault of the ATM machine and steal money. In some cases the gang escapes with the entire machine and later breaks open the safe and steals money, said the police. 

During interrogation police found that the duo were planning to steal money  from ATM machines in Chennai and suburbs before fleeing to their state. The duo had reportedly escaped with `2 lakh cash and were handed over to Telangana police.

