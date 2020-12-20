CM candidate will be national leadership’s decision: BJP's L Murugan

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/ARIYALUR: BJP State unit president L Murugan said on Saturday that the party’s national leadership will decide who will lead the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and who will be the chief ministerial candidate. Talking to reporters at Perambalur, he said, “Our current alliance will continue in 2021 Assembly elections. But, the BJP’s national leadership will decide on the chief ministerial candidate. The party’s Tamil Nadu unit will act based on that.

The Vetri Vel Yatra which we took out has had a great impact on the public. The campaign for the Assembly election has already begun.” Talking about entrance examinations, Murugan said, “Tamil Nadu students are getting ready to compete on a national level. Everyone has a duty to motivate such students. Even before the introduction of NEET, there were entrance tests for various courses, including engineering, medicine and law in Tamil Nadu.

NEET is mandatory, and therefore, the State government should be involved in preparing the students to face the test.” He also said that interactions are being held with farmers to create awareness of the benefits of the Agriculture Amendment Act brought by the Central government. So far, meetings have been held in more than 200 locations.

Murugan later attended a meeting with farmers in T Palur in Ariyalur district. Talking to reporters, he said, “Agricultural laws have created a situation where the farmers will become traders. They will get access to new technology and will be able to double their yield through these new agricultural laws introduced by the Centre.”

