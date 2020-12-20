STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM candidate will be national leadership’s decision: BJP's L Murugan

But, the BJP’s national leadership will decide on the chief ministerial candidate. The party’s Tamil Nadu unit will act based on that. 

Published: 20th December 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

L Murugan

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/ARIYALUR: BJP State unit president L Murugan said on Saturday that the party’s national leadership will decide who will lead the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and who will be the chief ministerial candidate. Talking to reporters at Perambalur, he said, “Our current alliance will continue in 2021 Assembly elections. But, the BJP’s national leadership will decide on the chief ministerial candidate. The party’s Tamil Nadu unit will act based on that. 

The Vetri Vel Yatra which we took out has had a great impact on the public. The campaign for the Assembly election has already begun.” Talking about entrance examinations, Murugan said, “Tamil Nadu students are getting ready to compete on a national level.  Everyone has a duty to motivate such students. Even before the introduction of NEET, there were entrance tests for various courses, including engineering, medicine and law in Tamil Nadu.

NEET is mandatory, and therefore, the State government should be involved in preparing the students to face the test.” He also said that interactions are being held with farmers to create awareness of the benefits of the Agriculture Amendment Act brought by the Central government. So far, meetings have been held in more than 200 locations.

Murugan later attended a meeting with farmers in T Palur in Ariyalur district. Talking to reporters, he said, “Agricultural laws have created a situation where the farmers  will become traders. They will get access to new technology and will be able to double their yield through these new agricultural laws introduced by the Centre.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L Murugan Tamil Nadu Assembly elections Tamil Nadu BJP
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp