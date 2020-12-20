STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress pacifies its dissident MLA John Kumar

The MLA accompanied Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam to inspect the rain-affected areas in Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

John Kumar along with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam.

John Kumar along with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam.

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

The ruling Congress seems to have pacified its dissident MLA A John Kumar who threatened to move over to BJP for 2021 Assembly polls.

The MLA accompanied Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam to inspect the rain-affected areas in Kamaraj Nagar constituency, from where he was elected to the Legislative Assembly. Areas like Krishna Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Venkatanagar have been seeing flooding due to rains for years together. With elections coming up, the government is looking at remedial measures within the provisions of the limited budget to ensure the victory of their candidate. John Kumar participated in discussions along with the Chief Minister, Lok Sabha members and officials to work out a solution.

The change in the attitude of John Kumar was visible when he came to the venue of the Congress fast in support of farmers on Friday and also joined the Chief Minister and Vaithilingam while garlanding the statue of former Chief minister Venkatasubba Reddiar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Later John Kumar also participated in the fast too.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam who reportedly has differences with the Chief Minister, also participated in the fast, giving the impression that the issues had been resolved. The “ Samadhan scheme” of Congress is working well in settling differences and keeping the fold together, said a senior party functionary.

However, PCC President A V Subramanian says that John Kumar has realized the advantages of remaining in Congress for a person from the minority and his poll prospects by going to BJP and returned back to the fold.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Kumar Congress
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp