STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Contempt proceedings against labour commissioner for disobeying court order

The Madras High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu Labour Commissioner for wilful disobedience of a court order.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu Labour Commissioner for wilful disobedience of a court order. The issue pertains to a transfer of an assistant inspector of labour in Coimbatore to Kanniyakumari in 2019.

Justice V Parthibhan in his order observed that “.... the impugned transfer order was stayed by this Court in March 2019 and subsequently, the interim stay was extended until further orders in April 2019. In the present impugned memorandum dated November 4, 2020, the official records the said fact.

Therefore, he cannot claim that he was not aware of the extension of stay until further orders and has been in force, as on date.” Coming down heavily on the officials, the court observed, “The official said to have committed the act of contempt, belongs to All India Service and is supposed to foresee the consequences of his action, particularly, when he deals with Court orders and its compliance.”

The Labour officials citing a Supreme Court order had the same in the present context relating to service jurisprudence amounts to clever misreading, nay convenient “misunderstanding” of the import and the context of the Supreme Court ruling, the court said in its order.  

The court said that not complying with court orders assumes paramount importance as the officials of the Government ought not to be allowed to undermine the Constitutional jurisdiction of this Court.Justice V Parthibhan then directed the  Registry to take the contempt proceedings on file prior to giving an opportunity to the labour officials to put forth their explanation. The court adjourned their plea to December 22.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Labour Commissioner
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp