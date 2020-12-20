Contempt proceedings against labour commissioner for disobeying court order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu Labour Commissioner for wilful disobedience of a court order. The issue pertains to a transfer of an assistant inspector of labour in Coimbatore to Kanniyakumari in 2019.

Justice V Parthibhan in his order observed that “.... the impugned transfer order was stayed by this Court in March 2019 and subsequently, the interim stay was extended until further orders in April 2019. In the present impugned memorandum dated November 4, 2020, the official records the said fact.

Therefore, he cannot claim that he was not aware of the extension of stay until further orders and has been in force, as on date.” Coming down heavily on the officials, the court observed, “The official said to have committed the act of contempt, belongs to All India Service and is supposed to foresee the consequences of his action, particularly, when he deals with Court orders and its compliance.”

The Labour officials citing a Supreme Court order had the same in the present context relating to service jurisprudence amounts to clever misreading, nay convenient “misunderstanding” of the import and the context of the Supreme Court ruling, the court said in its order.

The court said that not complying with court orders assumes paramount importance as the officials of the Government ought not to be allowed to undermine the Constitutional jurisdiction of this Court.Justice V Parthibhan then directed the Registry to take the contempt proceedings on file prior to giving an opportunity to the labour officials to put forth their explanation. The court adjourned their plea to December 22.

