Details sought on need for new schools in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Director of Elementary Education (DEE) has sought feedback on the need for new schools and schools which need upgrading in the State.

Tamil Nadu school children

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Director of Elementary Education (DEE) has sought feedback on the need for new schools and schools which need upgrading in the State. The exercise is being carried out in view of the annual mapping under Samagra Shiksha (SS) -- a Centrally sponsored integrated scheme.

The annual mapping is carried out to ensure that schools are available within appropriate distance from habitations as mandated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The DEE, in a letter to all the district Chief Education Officers (CEOs), has asked for the details of schools that need to be opened and upgraded along with relevant information using the Geographic Information System (GIS) Map to ensure that all students have easy access to elementary education.

The CEOs have also been asked to produce certificates from local authorities regarding the habitation or settlement in need of a new school with details on schools and available teachers in the locality. Furthermore, paperwork and documents regarding the land where the school would be constructed, including ‘patta’ and ‘sitta,’ should be submitted.

Schools that need any upgrading should be checked for sufficient space, drinking water and toilet facilities, the letter said. The mapping exercise, which was on till Friday, was carried out using a combination of on-foot survey, community based mapping and satellite imagery with the help of GIS.

Comments

