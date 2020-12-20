Don’t assign duty to officers set to retire: Election Commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has directed Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of five States, including Tamil Nadu, which are going to polls in May next year not to engage officers/officials who are due to retire within six months for election duty. The term of the 15th Assembly of Tamil Nadu expires on May 24, 2021.

The EC communication said that those who are given election duty should not be posted in her/his home district or in places where they have served for a considerably long period.

The officials/officers against whom the Commission had recommended disciplinary action in the past and which is pending or which has resulted in a penalty or the officers who have been charged for any lapse in election-related work should not be assigned election work, the communication said.

The officers posted on recommendation of the Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections should be exempted from the transfer policy, the communication added. The EC also said that this advisory should be brought to the notice of all those concerned for strict and timely compliance.