STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Edappadi has been AIADMK’s fort since 1977’

Chief Minister inaugurates Amma mini-clinics, distributes welfare measures to public during his election campaign 

Published: 20th December 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributing bicycles to school students at his constituency in Salem district on Saturday

By Express News Service

SALEM: “Getting a medical seat was my dream, and the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students made it come true. I thank Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for this,” said M Deepika, at a function held in Alachampalayam on Saturday. She was among 26 students belonging to Salem district who got medical seats under the quota and presented the Chief Minister with a memento as a thanks-giving gesture.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami began his campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections after offering worship at Periya Soragai Perumal Temple in Edappadi. He inaugurated a mini-clinic in the locality and started his campaign. Addressing people, Palaniswami said, “ When I took charge as Chief Minister, Opposition parties said my government will not complete one month. We are successfully into our fourth year and have tackled several natural calamities, while providing maximum assistance to the public.”

Talking about Covid-19 control measures, Palaniswami said, “We followed all the recommendations made by WHO, ICMR and health experts, and have brought the spread of the virus largely under control. Two days ago, I went to Perambalur and the administration said for the past two days they did not report a single case.” The State government has received national awards owing to the good work done. “We rejuvenated waterbodies across the State, constructed check-dams and improved the water table. Construction of a barrage in Kumaramangalam is underway.

Tamil Nadu has surplus power, unlike when the DMK was in power. In 2019, we conducted the World Investors Meet, inked 304 pacts and attracted huge investments. Even during the pandemic this year, we attracted investments to the tune of `60,000 crore.” Palaniswami said. Terming Edappadi constituency as AIADMK’s fort, he said, “DMK MP Kanimozhi started her election campaign here 15 days ago. Since 1977, only the AIADMK and its alliance partners have won in this constituency. Not once in the past 43 years could the DMK win here. Edappadi has now got a pride as Chief Minister’s constituency.

I did not dream of becoming a Chief Minister. God gave me this opportunity to serve the people.” The Chief Minister also addressed the public at Vanavasi and Jalakandapuram. He inaugurated Amma mini-clinics at Vellarnaickenpalayam, Alachampalayam and Ettukuttaimedu. After inaugurating the facility at Ettukuttaimedu, Palaniswami said, “DMK president MK Stalin has said that the Pongal gift I have announced is a selfish measure. Can helping affected people be termed selfish? A person who tries to stop helping the poor will not win. In the last Parliamentary election, the DMK promised to waive gold loans, if they win. However, they have not kept up their promise.

During the 2006 Assembly elections, the DMK promised to give two acres of land to the landless farmers. Have they done so? When their government was unable to give land for burial, how can it give two acres of land to farmers? But, our government has fulfilled all promises made.” Palaniswami said that after assuming office as Chief Minister, he had brought six law colleges to the State, including one in Salem. “The construction of a new law college is going on at a cost of `125 crore on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway. The Local Administration Department has received more than 100 awards for various achievements. Thousands of Stalins may come, but they can never defeat our schemes,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Edappadi Tamil Nadu assembly polls AIADMK Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp