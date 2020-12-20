‘Edappadi has been AIADMK’s fort since 1977’

By Express News Service

SALEM: “Getting a medical seat was my dream, and the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students made it come true. I thank Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for this,” said M Deepika, at a function held in Alachampalayam on Saturday. She was among 26 students belonging to Salem district who got medical seats under the quota and presented the Chief Minister with a memento as a thanks-giving gesture.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami began his campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections after offering worship at Periya Soragai Perumal Temple in Edappadi. He inaugurated a mini-clinic in the locality and started his campaign. Addressing people, Palaniswami said, “ When I took charge as Chief Minister, Opposition parties said my government will not complete one month. We are successfully into our fourth year and have tackled several natural calamities, while providing maximum assistance to the public.”

Talking about Covid-19 control measures, Palaniswami said, “We followed all the recommendations made by WHO, ICMR and health experts, and have brought the spread of the virus largely under control. Two days ago, I went to Perambalur and the administration said for the past two days they did not report a single case.” The State government has received national awards owing to the good work done. “We rejuvenated waterbodies across the State, constructed check-dams and improved the water table. Construction of a barrage in Kumaramangalam is underway.

Tamil Nadu has surplus power, unlike when the DMK was in power. In 2019, we conducted the World Investors Meet, inked 304 pacts and attracted huge investments. Even during the pandemic this year, we attracted investments to the tune of `60,000 crore.” Palaniswami said. Terming Edappadi constituency as AIADMK’s fort, he said, “DMK MP Kanimozhi started her election campaign here 15 days ago. Since 1977, only the AIADMK and its alliance partners have won in this constituency. Not once in the past 43 years could the DMK win here. Edappadi has now got a pride as Chief Minister’s constituency.

I did not dream of becoming a Chief Minister. God gave me this opportunity to serve the people.” The Chief Minister also addressed the public at Vanavasi and Jalakandapuram. He inaugurated Amma mini-clinics at Vellarnaickenpalayam, Alachampalayam and Ettukuttaimedu. After inaugurating the facility at Ettukuttaimedu, Palaniswami said, “DMK president MK Stalin has said that the Pongal gift I have announced is a selfish measure. Can helping affected people be termed selfish? A person who tries to stop helping the poor will not win. In the last Parliamentary election, the DMK promised to waive gold loans, if they win. However, they have not kept up their promise.

During the 2006 Assembly elections, the DMK promised to give two acres of land to the landless farmers. Have they done so? When their government was unable to give land for burial, how can it give two acres of land to farmers? But, our government has fulfilled all promises made.” Palaniswami said that after assuming office as Chief Minister, he had brought six law colleges to the State, including one in Salem. “The construction of a new law college is going on at a cost of `125 crore on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway. The Local Administration Department has received more than 100 awards for various achievements. Thousands of Stalins may come, but they can never defeat our schemes,” he added.