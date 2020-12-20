STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evasive wild elephant Shankar traced to Nilambur forest division in Kerala

Wild elephant Shankar (Cherambadi Tusker 1) was traced to Nilambur (North) forest division in Kerala on Saturday morning.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:23 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Wild elephant Shankar (Cherambadi Tusker 1) was traced to Nilambur (North) forest division in Kerala on Saturday morning.Shankar is blamed for the deaths of three persons inside a week in Coimbatore, forcing the forest officials to launch a mega search-and-capture operation involving drones, trackers, and kumkis. 

Shankar was identified by the residents of Kumbalapara tribal settlement after Kerala forest staff showed its photos on Saturday morning. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu forest department has planned to send a team to Kerala to identity the elephant on Sunday.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu forest department said that chasing Shankar from Kerala into Tamil Nadu is not viable. This would mean the operation would have to wait until Shankar resurfaces in Tamil Nadu.“As the elephant is in flight-or-fight mode, we have asked the concerned Kerala officials to raise awareness on mitigating human-elephant conflict,” said a senior forest official.

Jumbo found dead
Krishnagiri: A 30-year-old female elephant was found dead in Jawlagiri Forest Range on Friday evening. According to the Hosur District Forest Officer, S Prabhu, around 30-year-old jumbo was found dead in Ulibenda Reserve Forest of Jawlagiri Forest Range on Friday evening and autopsy was conducted on Saturday. Preliminary report of autopsy revealed that the cow elephant died by slipping from a rocky terrain, he told reporters.  

