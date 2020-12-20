STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Look into feasibility of tapping minerals in Thamirabarani’

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi made the observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)

Thamirabarani river in Thoothukudi | M BALAMURUGAN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After coming to know from an advocate commissioner’s report that sand excavated from Thamirabarani river contained atomic minerals or heavy minerals, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the Central and State governments to carry out an inspection and look into the feasibility of tapping the minerals.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi made the observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one K Balakrishnan of Thoothukudi alleging illegal sand mining in Thamirabarani river, in which an advocate K Kalaivanan, who is also a retired Joint Director of Geology and Mining department, was appointed as advocate commissioner by the court.

Perusing the report submitted by Kalaivanan, judges noted that there is a substantial percentage of heavy minerals like Garnet, Ilmenite, Zircon, Monazite and the like in the sand excavated from the river.  “Though the presence of the minerals was discovered even during the British regime in 1942-43, both the central and state governments did not take any step to tap the minerals in the past 75 years,” the judges said while issuing the direction.

Also noting that the quantum of sand excavated, which is said to be 109077.17 cubic metre in the report, is also quite alarming, and that it would not have been possible without the knowledge of the authorities, the judges sought a reply from the State government and adjourned matter to December 21. Meanwhile, they directed the police to ensure that both the litigant and the advocate commissioner are given adequate police protection as Balakrishnan claimed that he was facing life threat for filing the PIL.

