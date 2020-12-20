Statutory contempt notice issued against official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a statutory notice to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home (Police- II) Department, SK Prabakar, on a contempt petition for failing to comply with earlier orders of the court.

The two-member bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PT Asha, allowing a contempt petition, said, “Registry is directed to issue statutory notice. However, we make it clear that if the order has been complied with, the contemnors need not appear before this court.”

The case pertains to disciplinary proceedings initiated eight years ago against Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police VK Surendranath, who is due for retirement in June 2021, with the imposition of the punishment of censure by the Additional Chief secretary till 2017.

In the meantime, all his juniors were promoted as Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police, and he was made to work under his juniors due to disciplinary proceedings. Aggrieved, Surendranath moved the High Court in 2018 and a division bench quashed the order of Additional Chief secretary in 2019. However, even after 12 months no action was initiated to implement the court ordert, argued G Bala, counsel for the petitioner. He contended that it tantamounted to wilful disobedience.