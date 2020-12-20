STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | TN minister pops balloons while inaugurating Amma mini-clinic in Sivakasi

Here's how State minister for milk and dairy development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji decided to let off some steam.

Published: 20th December 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

TN minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji at the inauguration of Amma mini clinic. (Screengrab)

By Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

VIRUDHNAGAR: Bubbling over controversial remarks made by DMK MP A Raja a week ago, state minister for milk and dairy development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji was probably left exhausted giving interviews to defend his party leaders.

Post-Burevi, a mini 'cyclone' of its own has been brewing in the district after the Minister retorted to A Raja's comments about the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. Following this, both the DMK and AIADMK cadres attacked each other. This 'mini cyclone' soon spread to a few other districts. 

As things quietened down, Bhalaji decided to shift his focus on other things. For the last two days, he has been traveling all over the district for foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations, accompanied by his followers and a group of officials. 

On Saturday alone, Bhalaji inaugurated ten Amma mini-clinics. By the time, he reached the venue to launch the fifth clinic at Ayyanar Colony in Sivakasi, he decided to let off some steam, and how! As district collector R Kannan and others stood upright all ready for the minister to cut the ribbon and pose for photographs, the latter sprang a surprise by popping the balloons installed for decoration. 

The bystanders, who were left confused at first, laughed later and let Bhalaji go about this stress-buster game. 

The minister might have gone by an old game where one imagines all the stress-causing factors in our lives as each balloon and envisioning that popping them is equivalent to bursting that huge stress bubble over our head!

