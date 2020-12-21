AIADMK-led government will safeguard minorities forever: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK party and the AIADMK-led government will safeguard minorities forever, assured Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday. He was taking part in a Christmas celebration event, organised by the party.

He also announced that the financial assistance for Jerusalem pilgrimage would be increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 37,000, based on a request from former Rajya Sabha MP AW Rabi Bernad. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam cut the cake and shared it with the guests.

"Tamils always practise unity in diversity. To support christians who wish to travel to Jerusalem, the government is offering Rs 20,000 to 600 people from this year. The government has offered Rs 8.26 crore so far and helped over 4,000 people visit Jerusalem. This year also, the government had allocated Rs 1.2 crore for the scheme," he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled that his government had increased renovation subsidy for churches from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. Panneerselvam also addressed the gathering and recalled how former CMs MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had an association with Christians and offered them assistance.

Edappadi Palaniswami offers solatium to kin of victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed condolences to the bereaved families of 19 people, who lost lives in various mishaps. He also announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the families.

In a press statement, Palaniswami said, "A total of 19 people lost their lives in various mishaps across the State recently. I have ordered solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the bereaved families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund."