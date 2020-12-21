STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK shifts campaign gears for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls with 'Mission 200'

Party general secretary Duraimurugan told them that party leaders would hold 'grama sabha' meetings in all villages between December 23 and January 10.

Published: 21st December 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 05:06 AM

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is all set to send 1,500 second-level leaders to villagers across the State, in its next phase of campaigning for the Assembly elections. The party has titled its campaign ‘Mission-200’, and has instructed all cadre to ensure DMK wins over 200 Assembly seats.

To decide next course of campaign, DMK leadership convened a meeting of all unit secretaries on Sunday. Party general secretary Duraimurugan told them that party leaders would hold 'grama sabha' meetings in all villages between December 23 and January 10.

Addressing the gathering, DMK president MK Stalin said, "Winning the election will be an uphill task for us as we have to come up against ruling parties at the State and Centre. Even then, we should win in over 200 seats and for that our cadre have to work 24x7."

Stalin also announced that he would take part in direct campaigning from the first week of January. The party also launched an online portal to widen campaign reach.

Comments

