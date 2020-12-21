EC officials to meet party functionaries on Monday ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of officials attached to the Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet representatives of recognised political parties on Monday, as part of their two-day consultative meeting.

To assess preparedness ahead of Assembly elections, a delegation, led by Umesh Sinha, secretary-general, Election Commission of India , along with a team of high-level authorities, comprising Sudeep Jain and Ashish Kundra, deputy election commissioners, HR Srinivasa, chief electoral officer, Bihar, Pankaj Srivatsava, director, and Malay Mallick, secretary, Election Commission of India , will be visiting Chennai for the two-day tour.

As per schedule, they will meet the representatives of recognised political parties, nodal officers of the Income Tax department, and a virtual meeting with district election officers, police officials. On Tuesday, they will meet with various Enforcement agencies, and meet with the chief secretary, DGP, and other State government secretaries of Tamil Nadu.

