Flex printers breathe easy in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

Over the last one year, much of promotion activity of political parties shifted to wall graffiti due to regulations imposed by the government.

Published: 21st December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Flex boards of AIADMK's former and present leaders are kept around Tiruchy on the mark of MGR Centenary celebration

Flex boards of AIADMK's former and present leaders are kept around Tiruchy on the mark of MGR Centenary celebration. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Flex printing business received a new lease of life with the State set to go in elections next year. Fortunes of flex printing industry went downhill last year following the death of a 23-year-old techie in Chennai when an banner placed without permission came crashing on her and she went under the wheels of a truck. However, there are signs of revival as political parties have started placing bulk orders.  

"The accident and corona-virus dealt a massive blow to the industry. From printing hundreds of banners in one day, we had come down to printing a handful. But, in the past few weeks, we are witnessing a boom as several parties are coming forward to print banners," said Krishnan, owner of a popular banner printer from Tiruchy city.

Over the last one year, much of promotion activity of political parties shifted to wall graffiti due to regulations imposed by the government. With elections less than six months to go, political functionaries are back to erecting hoardings and banners.

"Wall graffiti was a temporary solution. But in the longer run and especially in the times of elections, it is very difficult to depend on that because they do not appeal as easily as banners," said a functionary of political party. 

The change has not gone down well with Tiruchiites as many political parties are fixing huge banners in public places  obstructing traffic.

"Couple of days ago due to a political meeting, the entire stretch from Palpanni to Mannarpuram was filled with huge flex banners.Why are politicians not learning a lesson despite their practice taking a human life. We hope police officials would impose strict regulations to control this menace," lamented Shanmugavel, a resident of Mannarpuram.

Tamil Nadu polls Tamil nadu Assembly elections CTN flex boards
