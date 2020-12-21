STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government pharmacies in Tamil Nadu cry for awareness drives to boost patronage

Customers say that the government should provide enough awareness of these drugs which come at a lesser price. Unless the government promotes these stores it would not serve the purpose.

Published: 21st December 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Online pharmacies

For representational purposes

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: People who regularly procure life saving drugs for patients say a lack of awareness about Makkal Marunthagam - a pharmacy run by the government - is forcing people to spend thousands on branded drugs from private pharmacies.

Tamil Nadu Pharmacists Association says that alse propaganda that medicines sold at Makkal Marunthagams (people’s pharmacy) is of cheap quality and of no efficiency are other reasons for poor patronage.

Customers say that the government should provide enough awareness of these drugs which come at a lesser price. Unless the government promotes these stores it would not serve the purpose.

Makkal Marunthagams were launched under the Central Government scheme-Jan Aushadi in 2008. It aims at providing quality generic medicines at affordable cost, to reduce healthcare expenditure for poor and disadvantaged.

"We have been helping people with medicines. We also support people who underwent bone marrow transplant. For 90 per cent of BMT patients Cyclosporine, an immunosuppressant drug, is prescribed. It costs anywhere about Rs 350 in private pharmacies, but it comes for around Rs 120 to Rs 130 in Makkal Marunthagam. Same is the case with many life saving drugs," says M Ashok Kumar, a volunteer who helps the poor and disadvantaged.

Ashok said even though his team had been dealing with procuring drugs for patients, they came to know about such a facility only a couple of months before COVID-19. Many private pharmacies have been propagating against Makkal Marunthagams, labelling it as low quality and zero efficiency drugs.

This is another reason for low patronage, said P Selvamani, State President, Tamil Nadu Marunthalunargal Munnetra Sangam. Branded paracetamol would cost Re 1, but when it is sold as a generic medicine in these Makkal Marunthagams, it would come around 10 paise or so. So, people think it is of cheap quality as it comes for a lesser price, which helps many private pharmacies to promote branded drugs, says Selvamani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkal Marunthagam Peoples Pharmacy Tamil Nadu Pharmacists Association
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp