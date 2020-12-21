STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for Tamil Nadu polls

Haasan said that his party if elected to power in the state after Assembly polls, will have a straight forward scheme to people.

Published: 21st December 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:29 AM

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan



By ANI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday announced that his party will not forge any alliance with Kazhagam parties, apparently referring to DMK and AIADMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

"There will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election (in Tamil Nadu)," Haasan said while speaking at Kanchipuram, Chennai.

The MNM chief said that his party want to focus on "economic revolution". "We will begin the second phase of our campaign from the birthplace of Anna... I am here with IAS Santosh Babu who resigned because of pressure and corruption and he has joined our party," he said.

Haasan said that his party if elected to power in the state after Assembly polls, will have a straight forward scheme to people. "We will provide service to people's doorsteps. All house will be digitally connected. All city infrastructure will be given to the village so that migrant will not take place. Enterprise economy will be given focus so that small scale industries will be focussed," he said.

"Internet will be declared as a basic human right. We can give 200 MBPS free to every home which will be a common property resource," he said.



Comments(1)

  • shesh
    Kamal Hassan is there for spliting DMK votes and Rajani is there for splitting AIADMK votes.
    1 day ago reply
