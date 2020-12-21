STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC slams officials for not enacting government order passed in 2010

The court noted that an Administrative Reforms Committee, which was formed by government to ensure corruption free and transparent administration, made certain recommendations.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:38 AM

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Coming down heavily on the State government for lack of response in implementing a government order (G.O.) that was passed in 2010 to ensure a corruption free and transparent administration in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked if Secretary level officers of the State themselves do not follow government orders then how will the common man obey the orders of the government.

Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi noted that an Administrative Reforms Committee headed by retired HC judge AK Rajan, which was formed by government to ensure corruption free and transparent administration, made certain recommendations, one of which was to fix accountability on every government servant at every level. 

“Accepting the recommendation, State government had passed a G.O. in 2010 requesting heads of all departments to issue necessary orders to implement it, the judges recalled. But the G.O. still remains on paper, they said. Even the response given pursuant to the court’s recent directions for implementing it are also vague and unsatisfactory, the judges pointed out.

Citing the legal principle 'Ignorance of law excuses no one', the judges questioned when even a common man cannot plead that he is ignorant of the law of the government, how could secretary-level officers utterly disobey government orders. "Then who can be expected to obey the orders," they asked.

The judges said they expect a 'positive' response from government on possibility of amending government service rules based on G.O. and sought a reply by Tuesday. The judges made the observations while hearing a batch of PILs highlighting corruption in direct procurement centres in the State.

