NDA alliance will continue in state: Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: BJP state president L Murugan on Sunday clarified that NDA alliance in the State was continuing and that Edappadi K Palaniswami was the alliance’s Chief Minister. This comes amid the controversy after his statement that the BJP leadership would decide on the Chief Minister candidate in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur after a meeting with farmers, Murugan recalled that AIADMK’s coordinator (O Panneerselvam) and Joint Coordinator (Edappadi K Palaniswami) in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the party was in the NDA.

This would be conveyed to the high command and a decision would be announced, Murugan said. He further said that it was his stand that the Chief Minister candidate needed to be endorsed by the national leadership of BJP.

