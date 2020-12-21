Puducherry LG warns officials to follow guidelines as event planned to honour Health Minister

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday directed all officials to follow austerity measures and take health precautions as directed by the Centre.

In a WhatsApp post, the LG cautioned the officials stating that anyone who deviated from the guidelines would cost the Union territory dearly and be held squarely responsible. Hence, they should take all due steps to prevent any violations which may jeopardise the safety of the people or go against the austerity measures directed by the central government.

The Lt Governor’s directions come at a time when a grand celebration has been planned in Yanam from January 4 to 6 for a cultural festival and flower show and to honour the Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on completion of 25 years as MLA and receiving the Best MLA award for the third time.

Bedi posted a letter from former Yanam legislator Rajeswara Rao on WhatsApp objecting to the celebration in view of the pandemic. The ex-MLA in his letter charged the Health Minister with putting the lives of thousands of people of Yanam as well as Andhra Pradesh at risk by conducting the flower show in Yanam and the Yanam festival.

The former MLA said that the minister, while attending a function in Vijayawada recently, had exhorted ministers of Andhra Pradesh and all those who attended the event to take part in the Yanam festival.

Pointing out that those gathering for functions are at risk of exposure to COVID-19, the ex-MLA urged the LG to direct those concerned to ensure that the Centre's guidelines, Standard Operating Procedures and Supreme Court orders are strictly enforced in Yanam to save the public and also the exchequer.

The Supreme Court, in its orders on December 18, had directed all states and UTs as far as possible not to grant permission for celebrations or gatherings even during the daytime.