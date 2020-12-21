Tamil Nadu anti-corruption agency seeks details of suspended environment official's properties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has sought details of properties belonging to an official suspended from State environment department. Details of properties of his family members have also been sought from the Registration Department.

It may be noted that two days ago, the sleuths had sought access to lockers belonging to superintendent S Pandian and his family. The DVAC had seized Rs 1.37 crore unaccounted cash, around three-kg gold (worth Rs 1.22 crore) among other valuables during search at his house.