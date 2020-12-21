STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu diary: Brief happenings across the state

Reacting to claims that his son will contest in the Assembly elections, Electricity Minister P Thangamani said that no one in his family would enter politics except him.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RSS chief likely to visit Chennai in January 

CHENNAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is likely to visit Chennai for two days during the Pongal celebrations. According to RSS Chennai unit sources, Bhagwat would be here on a routine visit and the travel itinerary would be finalised in the coming days.

Bhagwat had visited the city in January and took part in a couple of events, including inauguration of an exhibition at Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir. In October, he took part in a executive committee meeting of RSS Kerala unit in Coimbatore.

My family members will not join politics: Electricity Minister P Thangamani

NAMAKKAL: Reacting to claims that his son will contest in the Assembly elections, Electricity Minister P Thangamani said that no one in his family would enter politics except him. Addressing cadre during AIADMK youth wing meeting at Pallipalayam the minister said that if party chiefs decide, he would contest from Komarapalayam constituency.

"There has been widespread rumour that my son will contest in Komarapalayam and I am likely to stand at Paramathy Velur assembly constituency. I assure you that none of my family members will come to politics ever," he said.

Minister takes part in Bhoomi Pooja

DHARMAPURI: Minister of Higher Education and Agriculture KP Anbalagan participated in a bhoomi pooja for three road projects in Kambainallur worth Rs 2.63 crore on Sunday. Speaking to the press, the Minister said, "The Tamil Nadu government is keen on improving infrastructure of villages across the State. One such scheme is the highway department’s road project in Kambainallur panchayat connecting Bommidi and Marandahalli, which would be constructed at the cost of Rs 1.63 lakh. Similarly in Kambainallur, two other projects have been sanctioned for constructing roads."

 Trio booked for threatening minister Sellur K Raju​

TENKASIi: Sankarankovil Taluk police registered a case against three persons, who threatened Minister Sellur K Raju in a video clip, on Sunday. A police official said that the trio had been booked under Information Technology Act.

In the viral video, one of the suspects was seen holding a knife, and demanding an apology from the Minister for his remarks against their caste. Meanwhile, the members of Yadavas Ilaingar Ani staged a road blockade demanding the dismissal of Raju from the Cabinet. Earlier, the Minister had asked for an apology from community people for his controversial remarks in Madurai.

Stones pelted at VOC Peravai stir

MADURAI: Members of Puthiya Tamilagam Party and VOC Peravai hurled stones at each other during a VOC Peravai demonstration. The event was organised to protest against the renaming of the seven sub-castes as Devendrakulavellalar, in Alaganallur on Sunday.

Police resorted to lathi charge. During the event, the Puthiya Tamilagam members Party protested against demonstration. While the police were holding talks to placate both sides, a stone was reportedly hurled at VOC Peravai members, which escalated into pelting from both sides. 

