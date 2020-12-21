Tamil Nadu: Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam discuss poll plans with AIADMK office-bearers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday held detailed discussions with senior party leaders on strategies to be adopted for campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting, which lasted for around two hours, assumed significance as it took place a day after Palaniswami launched his poll campaign from Edappadi constituency.

The scheduling of party's annual general council meeting to ratify recent decisions, including the constitution of a 11-member steering committee, selection of chief ministerial candidate and other topics were discussed during the meeting.

It also took stock of the comprehensive campaign plans announced by the principal opposition party DMK. The AIADMK is likely to announce its leaders’ campaign schedule soon.